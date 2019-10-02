This Feb. 10, 2013 file photo shows music industry entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine, left, and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre at a Grammy Party in Los Angeles. A high-tech building named after Andre "Dr. Dre" Young and Iovine will be opened on the University of Southern California campus. Dr. Dre and Iovine are expected to attend a dedication ceremony for the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.