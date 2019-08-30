FILE - This Aug. 2, 2019 file photo shows Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman talking to reporters outside his storefront that was burglarized in Edgewater, Colo. Chapman has had a difficult year. His wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in June after fighting lung cancer. Their television series, "Dog's Most Wanted," premieres on Sept. 4 on WGN America. It will follow the bounty hunters as they search for convicts as well as Beth's battle with cancer.