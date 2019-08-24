In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle plans to host a special block party and benefit concert in southwest Ohio for those affected by the recent mass shooting. Chappelle will be among national and local entertainers planned for the main stage at the “Gem City Shine” event in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.