Daughter’s sleep training influenced Knightley’s latest role

In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, file photo, actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The Aftermath" in London. Knightley says she wanted to accurately portray the actions of Iraq War whistleblower Katharine Gun in “Official Secrets,” which arrives in U.S. theaters on Aug. 30, 2019, but her performance was complicated somewhat by her decision to have her daughter transition from her baby bed during filming.