This July 1, 2019 photo shows actress Dascha Polanco posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." In front of the cameras, she told The Associated Press in a recent interview that the industry should stop thinking of her and so many of her co-stars on the recently wrapped Netflix series as non-traditional Hollywood types. Polanco declared: “We are the tradition. We are the reality.”