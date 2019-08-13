In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, comedian Andy Dick arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter. He tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.