This Feb. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Andy Dick at the world premiere of "Zoolander 2" in New York. Dick has been charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. Los Angeles County prosecutors say he is expected to be arraigned Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. They allege he groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018.