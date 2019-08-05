In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Barbra Streisand introduces "BlacKkKlansman" at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Streisand’s return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 13 years attracted political figures like Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as pop superstar Mariah Carey. Streisand performed a show-stopping concert Saturday night, Aug. 3 in front of feverish fans, who gave the iconic singer several standing ovations, including Carey, who showed up to her seat as Streisand ended her first song of the night.