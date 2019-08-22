In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, model Christie Brinkley participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the "Milestones of Me" campaign at AOL Studios in New York. Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette,'' Brinkley, and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of ''Dancing with the Stars.'' ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, on "Good Morning America.''