People line up around the block of singer Chris Brown's home in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Brown says he's having a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours. The singer posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included his home address in the Tarzana neighborhood and says the event will start at 10 a.m Wednesday and go until 7 p.m.