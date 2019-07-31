Cardi B

In this June 16, 2019 file photo, Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist. A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday, July 30 planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: "My safety and your safety first." 

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rapper Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.

A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday’s planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: “My safety and your safety first.”

The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena. Security told concertgoers who were in line Tuesday night about the postponement.

Indianapolis police say the investigation is ongoing. The department posted on Twitter that there was an “unverified threat to the artist,” but no immediate threat to public safety.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement the show was postponed due to “circumstances beyond anyone’s control.” The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.

Tags

In other news

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Hathaway, who announced this week she was expecting her second child, says she came forward about her struggles with getting pregnant because infertility can be deeply isolating.

Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50 performance

Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50 performance

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s got 99 problems but Woodstock isn’t one: The rap king has pulled out of the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival just weeks before the troubled event is supposed to take place.