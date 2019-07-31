In this June 16, 2019 file photo, Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist. A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday, July 30 planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: "My safety and your safety first."