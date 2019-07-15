Whitaker Boxing

In this Nov. 18, 1995, file photo, WBC welterweight champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, right, delivers a right to the head of challenger Jake Rodriguez during their scheduled 12 round bout in Atlantic City, N.J. Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night, July 14, 2019. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead. 

 AP Photo/Donna Connor

Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.

Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead.

Whitaker was an Olympic gold medalist and welterweight champion. He was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters.

Sweet Pea was his nickname, and it fit perfectly. Whitaker was a left-hander who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot.

He won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and made his pro debut on national television. He was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight, a loss to Jose Luis Ramirez that he would avenge the next year.

Tags

In other news

Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky’s release from jail

Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky’s release from jail

NEW YORK (AP) — Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat is pushing for the release of A$AP Rocky, who has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight involving the rapper.

Alex Morgan, US women’s soccer team honored at The ESPYS

Alex Morgan, US women’s soccer team honored at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated its Women’s World Cup victory on both coasts Wednesday, honored with a ticker tape parade in New York City before jetting to the West Coast and collecting trophies at The ESPYS.