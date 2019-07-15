In this Nov. 18, 1995, file photo, WBC welterweight champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, right, delivers a right to the head of challenger Jake Rodriguez during their scheduled 12 round bout in Atlantic City, N.J. Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night, July 14, 2019. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead.