IN this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Errol Spence Jr., center, celebrates his victory over Shawn Porter during the WBC & IBF World Welterweight Championship boxing match in Los Angeles. Authorities say welterweight boxing champion Spence was seriously injured but is expected to survive after crashing his Ferrari in Dallas. Dallas police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, when Spence's Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times.