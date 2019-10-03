Bill Gates

This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Gates is working on a book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” scheduled for June 2020. 

 AP Photo/Nati Harnik

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates is taking his fight against climate change to the printed page.

Gates is working on “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Doubleday announced Thursday. The Microsoft founder will outline his ideas for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions, whether through local, national or global action. Gates said in a statement that he wanted to help “build the technologies, businesses, and industries to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.”

At the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit last month, Gates announced that his foundation was working with the World Bank and some European governments to provide $790 million to help millions of the world’s small farmers adapt to climate change. The Gates foundation pledged $310 million of that.

“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” is scheduled for June 2020.

