In this Oct. 31, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama dance with kids to the beat of "Thriller" during a Halloween celebration at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to.