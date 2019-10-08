Jewelry Theft

In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, left, poses for the media with his wife reality star Tameka "Tiny" Harris, right, during an Alzheimers "For the Love of Our Fathers" foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. Harris says $750,000 dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside of an Atlanta bar on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. 

 AP Photo/Gregory Smith

ATLANTA (AP) — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says more than $750,000 in jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police she left wedding rings, watches and stud earrings in a blue velour bag on the center console of her 2019 Lamborghini SUV.

Atlanta police investigator James H. White III said Harris told officers she parked her car around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and discovered the items missing about an hour later. A preliminary police report says the estimated value of the stolen items exceeds $750,000.

Officials said security near the bar didn’t see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in “The Family Hustle” alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

Tags

In other news

Kansas apologizes for risque Snoop Dogg show at hoops event

Kansas apologizes for risque Snoop Dogg show at hoops event

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas apologized for its risque Late Night at the Phog event in which rapper Snoop Dogg performed, stripper poles were wheeled onto the Allen Fieldhouse floor and fake money was shot over the heads of prospective recruits.

Ginger Baker, Cream’s volatile drummer, dies at 80

Ginger Baker, Cream’s volatile drummer, dies at 80

LONDON (AP) — Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive drummer for Cream and other bands who wielded blues power and jazz finesse and helped shatter boundaries of time, tempo and style in popular music, died Sunday at age 80, his family said.