Art Neville, member of Neville Brothers, Meters, dies at 81

FILE - This Sept. 20, 2005 file photo shows singer Art Neville performing during the "From the Big Apple to the Big Easy" benefit concert in New York. Neville, a member of one of New Orleans' storied musical families, the Neville Brothers, and a founding member of the groundbreaking funk band The Meters, has died at age 81. Neville's manager, Kent Sorrell, confirmed that Neville died Monday, July 22, 2019. The cause of death was not immediately available.