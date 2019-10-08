NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin says he fell for a “scam” Statue of Liberty tour.

The actor shared his experience on Instagram Sunday. He says he bought $40 tickets for a boat tour of the Statue of Liberty for his family. But they were instead escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey.

The shuttle bus transports passengers from downtown New York to New Jersey, where they get on a boat that offers views of the Statue of Liberty.

A message was left with the tour operator that apparently sold Baldwin the tickets.

Baldwin says his family ultimately ended up taking the Staten island Ferry, which is free and passes the Statue of Liberty.

