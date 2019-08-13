In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The Morissette-Treadway house has a new addition: Morissette has given birth to her third child, a son. The Grammy winner announced the arrival of her son, Winter Mercy, on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 12. The post included a black-and-white photo of the boy snuggled peacefully in a blanket.