This April 6, 2017 file photo shows Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, from the southern rock band Alabama, performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The band says it is postponing the remainder of its 50th anniversary tour as lead singer Owen battles health complications. The band announced Wednesday, Aug. 21, that the 69-year-old singer is suffering from migraines and vertigo, and doctors say he needs more time to recover.