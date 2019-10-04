This combination photo shows Robert De Niro at the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2019, left, and Chase Robinson, a former employee of Robert De Niro's company, Canal Productions in New York on Oct. 2, 3019. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Robinson filed a lawsuit against De Niro in Manhattan federal court, seeking $12 million. The lawsuit came six weeks after De Niro's company sought $6 million from Robinson in state court, accusing her of misappropriating money.