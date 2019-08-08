In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, Danny Trejo attends the "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" screening and panel discussion at the 2016 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. Trejo played a real-life hero Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side and, with the help of another bystander, a young woman, they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage. Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the "Spy Kids" series.