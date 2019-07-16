IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City woman has been accused of transferring to her own account more than $650,000 without authority from her mother’s account on the day her mother died in 2016.

Records say 56-year-old Edith Hora has been charged with theft. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney. An Iowa City number listed for her rang busy during several calls Tuesday.

Relatives told police that Josefina Sexton’s will says her husband, Marion Sexton, was supposed to get 70 percent of the money left by his wife. Authorities say the transfer deprived Marion Sexton of access to the money.

