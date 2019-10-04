In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 photo provided by Altagracia Baldera, Baldera poses with her dog Virgo in North Andover, Mass. After they were evacuated following gas explosions that shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018, Virgo bolted out the door of their temporary home. A few days after some boys found the dog on the street, Baldera and Virgo, who was microchipped, were reunited on Tuesday.