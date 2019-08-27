CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teen has helped more than a dozen people who lined up to buy a chicken sandwich get the chance to line up at the polls.

17-year-old David Ledbetter says he registered 16 people to vote at a Popeye’s restaurant in Charlotte on Saturday.

Many people have flocked to Popeye’s nationwide to try the new menu item. A tweet announcing the sandwich’s release sparked a Twitter war with Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s. Consumers have been comparing chicken sandwiches sold at the fast-food restaurants.

Ledbetter isn’t old enough to vote himself, but says he noticed a lack of young people involved in politics. He says he was happy to find the majority of chicken sandwich lovers waiting in the drive-thru were already registered.

