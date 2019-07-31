In this Saturday, July 29, 2019 photo provided by the Stratham Police Department, a bobcat rests in an animal crate, in Stratham, N.H. Stratham Police officer Matt Callahan said he was on patrol and saw the "kitten" run under a car. Callahan said that after realizing it was not a kitten, but instead a young bobcat, he called New Hampshire Fish and Game officers who captured the animal on the roof of a restaurant, put it into a crate, then released it at a wildlife refuge.