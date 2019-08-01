In this July 30, 2019 photo, Guthrie Center director George Laye searches for clues that might identify the person who dumped an old couch and other refuse in front of the nonprofit's construction bin in Great Barrington, Mass. Whoever dumped the trash at the building made famous in Arlo Guthrie's 1965 Thanksgiving anthem "Alice's Restaurant Massacree" has a sense of humor. That person had filled the dumpster with trash and left a grubby sofa nearby, along with a sign that said: "Officer Obie told me to do it."