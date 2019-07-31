Duckling Rescue

In this July 28, 2019 photo provided by Lynn Harris, NYPD SWAT team officers remove a storm grate to rescue three ducklings that fell into the drain while walking along Seventh Avenue in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The SWAT crew managed to rescue the ducklings and turn them over to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation before being released back into the wild. 

 Lynn Harris via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother duck and her nine babies were crossing a New York City street when three ducklings fell through a storm grate and had to be retrieved by police.

The rescue happened Sunday in the bustling Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.

Witness Lynn Harris told the news site Gothamist people had noticed the ducks and were following beside them, trying to provide a safe escort when the mother duck was spooked by a dog.

That’s when three of her little ones dropped through the grate outside a hospital.

A crowd including animal rescuer Sean Casey gathered to help. Police officers opened the grate — but then dropped it into the hole.

A nurse peeked in and shouted, “They’re alive!”

The ducks were then taken to a shelter.

Tags

In other news

Frenchman to try flying across Channel on his flyboard

Frenchman to try flying across Channel on his flyboard

SAINT INGLEVERT, France (AP) — The man who wowed the crowd on Bastille Day, whirling over France’s invited leaders on his flyboard, is undertaking final checks for his biggest challenge: to soar across the English Channel.