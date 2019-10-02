A deer stands by clothes after crashing into a shop in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A dazed and confused deer has been trapped in a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, before been saved and freed. Local authorities said the deer, a four-five years-old big specimen, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, by mistake as the assistant was away. Authorities said It was necessary to isolate the whole Cortina's square to allow vets to catch the deer, anesthetize it and then bring him back into the wild.