The Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse is being moved in Jutland, Denmark, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. A 120-year-old lighthouse has been put on wheels and rails to attempt to move it some 263 feet away from the North Sea, which has been eroding the coastline of northwestern Denmark. When the 76 feet tall Rubjerg Knude lighthouse was first lit, in 1990, it was roughly 656 feet from the coast; now it is only about 6 meters away.