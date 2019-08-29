Record Grapefruit

From left, Slidell's Mary Beth and Doug Meyer are presented with framed certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records by La. Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, for the 7 pound, 14.6 ounce grapefruit that they grew, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in a ceremony held at LDAF offices. Two of the Meyer's grandchildren, Emily Brouillette, 6, and Darrell Brouilette, hold the grapefruit. The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil. 

 Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.

The giant citrus grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell.

The Guinness Book of World Records says it’s the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference.

It weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 28¾ inches (73 centimeters) around. That’s almost as big around as an NBA basketball.

The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.

State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January.

Spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says official word came recently.

Tags

In other news

Danish city puts Vikings at crossing signals

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — It’s safe to cross when the green Viking is walking, but stop when the red one is standing. That’s the message to pedestrians in Aarhus as it unveils new crossing signals to celebrate the history of Denmark’s second largest city.

Boy takes mom’s car for German autobahn joyride - again!

BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old boy got a stern talking-to earlier this week when he took his mom’s Volkswagen for a joyride on the German autobahn, but after pulling the stunt again — hitting speeds of 112 mph — he’s been put into psychological counselling.