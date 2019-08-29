From left, Slidell's Mary Beth and Doug Meyer are presented with framed certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records by La. Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, for the 7 pound, 14.6 ounce grapefruit that they grew, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in a ceremony held at LDAF offices. Two of the Meyer's grandchildren, Emily Brouillette, 6, and Darrell Brouilette, hold the grapefruit. The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.