This photo from video provided by KVOA-TV shows Alex Kack, in the green shirt at left, laughing at a protester during a vote to put a "sanctuary city" initiative on the November ballot during a meeting of the Tucson, Ariz., City Council Tuesday, Aug. 6. Kack is mystified that video of him simply laughing at the meeting has captivated the internet. Kack, also known as "#GreenShirtGuy," told The Associated Press on Thursday that social media reaction spawned by a news clip of him shaking with laughter at a Tucson City Council meeting has been "surreal."