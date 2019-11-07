This 2001 file photo shows Jif peanut butter and Smuckers grape jelly framing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in Cincinnati, Ohio. Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska, Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly. The university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need.