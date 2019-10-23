Severe Weather

The destroyed Home Depot store at 11682 Forest Central Drive is seen in an aerial view of tornado damage on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Dallas. 

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP

DALLAS (AP) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes struck the Dallas area during Sunday’s stretch of severe storms in Texas.

Forecasters confirmed the twisters Tuesday after surveying damage throughout North Texas. The strongest of the tornadoes hit the heavily populated north Dallas area, where the EF3 twister had peak winds of 140 mph and was on the ground for more than 15 miles.

The other Texas tornadoes had wind speeds ranging from 80 mph to 135 mph.

Four people died in Arkansas and Oklahoma as a result of the storms late Sunday and early Monday. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in far western Arkansas, as well as a pair of EF1 tornadoes that hit northeast Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee.

