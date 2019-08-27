Syrian Kurds begin pullout from Turkish border

This photo provided by the Ibaa News Agency, the media arm of al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group in Syria, purports to show a missile fired by the militant group against Syrian government forces position in Idlib province, Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Ibaa said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group fighters are attacking Syrian positions east of Khan Sheikhoun, a major town that was held by rebels until they lost it last week.