Severe Weather

A fallen tree and down power lines block E Street Road near Middletown Road after Thursday's storm in Thornbury Township, Pa. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Homes have been destroyed in Pennsylvania and hundreds of thousands of utility customers were left without power after severe thunderstorms struck the Eastern Seaboard. At least 420,000 customers from South Carolina up to Maine and in Ohio were without power just before midnight Thursday. 

 Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

Homes have been destroyed in Pennsylvania and hundreds of thousands of utility customers were left without power after severe thunderstorms struck the Eastern Seaboard.

Severe weather also affected parts of the South, and at least 420,000 customers from South Carolina up to Maine and in Ohio were without power just before midnight Thursday.

In Pennsylvania, Delaware County Emergency Management Director Tim Boyce said eight homes were destroyed and dozens were damaged.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the Philadelphia suburbs early Friday. More outages occurred in western Pennsylvania, where storms caused flooding, mudslides and road closures.

More than 16,000 power outages were reported in New Hampshire.

Trees also toppled in New Jersey, which initially had more than 25,000 homes and businesses without power.

The weather also caused damage, outages and commuter delays across New York’s Long Island.

Trees were toppled on Thursday in the western Carolinas and Tennessee, where news outlets reported at least five people were injured when trees hit vehicles. Tornado watches during the day stretched from South Carolina to northern Pennsylvania.

Tags

In other news

Joint Turkish and Russian patrols begin in Syrian region

Joint Turkish and Russian patrols begin in Syrian region

SEVIMLI, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols Friday in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara’s incursion.

Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi’s death

Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivoting from the dramatic killing of the Islamic State group’s leader, the Pentagon is increasing U.S. efforts to protect Syria’s oil fields from the extremist group as well as from Syria itself and the country’s Russian allies. It’s a new high-stakes mission even as Ameri…

Wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

Wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire swept through the star-studded hills of Los Angeles on Monday, destroying several large homes and forcing LeBron James and thousands of others to flee. Meanwhile, a blaze in Northern California wine country exploded in size.