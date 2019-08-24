In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Connie Robinson, left, hugs her daughter Kayla Compton, both members of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, during a vigil for victims by Sunday's shooting at the church in Antioch, Tenn. A man charged in the shooting expressed suicidal thoughts in June according to police records. With bipartisan support in many cases, 17 states and Washington D.C. have now passed so-called “red flag laws” that allow the court-ordered removal of guns from people who are considered to be dangerous.