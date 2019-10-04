In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier. Two years after a shooter rained gunfire on country music fans from a high-rise Las Vegas hotel, MGM Resorts International reached a settlement that could pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 people who died and hundreds of others who were injured, attorneys announced Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.