North Korea test-fires missiles again after joint drills end

People watch a TV news program reporting North Korea's firing projectiles with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday in the seventh consecutive week of weapons tests, South Korea’s military said, a day after it threatened to remain America’s biggest threat in protest of U.S.-led sanctions on the country. The part of Korean letters read: "Projectiles."