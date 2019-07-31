North Korea launches 2 short-range missiles, Seoul says

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. North Korea on Wednesday fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, less than a week after the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions. The signs read: "Possibility of long-distance multiple rocket launch system."