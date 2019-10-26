California Wildfires

Firefighters try to put out a residence fire caused by a wildfire Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. An estimated 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at up to 50 mph drove the flames into neighborhoods

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millions of Californians are preparing to live in the dark again after the state’s largest utility warned it may cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

The two previous shutdowns were done amid concern that gusty winds could foul or knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires.

Weather forecasts are calling for record strong winds to lash much of the region over the weekend, with some gusts hitting 85 mph.

PG&E’s warning came as firefighters battled flames in Northern and Southern California.

Tags

In other news

Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger

Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millions of Californians are preparing to live in the dark again after the state’s largest utility warned it may cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

California utility admits it may have ignited fire

California utility admits it may have ignited fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a ruinous wildfire spreading across the state’s wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes.

Serbia thankful to Russia for boosting its military

Serbia thankful to Russia for boosting its military

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Friday praised Russia for sending sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to joint air defense drills, the first such deployment by Moscow to a country seeking to join the European Union.

GOP stands by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat’s testimony

GOP stands by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat’s testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — They pleaded ignorance, saying they’d not read the diplomat’s damning statement. They condemned the Democrats’ tactics as unfair. They complained that the allegations against President Donald Trump rested on second- or third-hand evidence.

Iraq: American troops leaving Syria cannot stay in Iraq

Iraq: American troops leaving Syria cannot stay in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. troops leaving Syria and heading to neighboring Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country, Iraq’s military said Tuesday as American forces continued to pull out of northern Syria after Turkey’s invasion of the border region.