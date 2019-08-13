In this image from a video, rescuers brief as they conduct a search and rescue operation for a missing British girl at a forest in Seremban, Malaysia Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Malaysian police say rescuers have found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago. State police chief says officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is Nora Anne Quoirin.