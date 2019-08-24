In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, holds a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Also attending the meeting, starting third from left seated, are, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, national security adviser John Bolton, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Where past presidents have relied on top academics, business leaders and officials with experience in prior administrations, Trump has gone a different route. He’s built crew of camera-ready economic advisers, rather than one known for its policy chops.