Iran’s top diplomat walks back from remark on missile talks

In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Alhakim at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Baghdad, Iraq. Zarif for the first time suggested his country's ballistic missile program could be on the table for negotiations with the U.S. - if America stops selling arms to its Gulf allies in the Mideast, Monday night, July 15, 2019.