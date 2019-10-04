This Aug. 28, 2019, file photo shows advertising logos for different cannabis brands posted on the side of a shop on a street lined with wholesale cannabis vape shops in downtown Los Angeles. The vape cartridges that go by the catchy, one-syllable name “Dank” - a slang word for highly potent cannabis - are figuring prominently in the federal investigation to determine what has caused a rash of mysterious and sometimes fatal lung illnesses apparently linked to vaping. The raw materials to produce a Dank vape aren’t hard to find as you can order them from Chinese internet sites or buy the boxes and empty cartridges in shops in Los Angeles.