This July 2019, photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII-M1 at its launch pad in Sriharikota, an island off India's south-eastern coast. India’s space agency says it will launch its spacecraft to the south pole of the moon on July 22 after an aborted effort originally scheduled for July 15.