American beach volleyball player, Trevor Crabb, cools off in a bucket of ice water after competing during a test event at Shiokaze Park, a venue for beach volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Tokyo. The heat is on for organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Several days after marking one year to go before the opening ceremony, the notorious Tokyo heat kicked in just in time for a beach volleyball test event that gave organizers a chance to implement their heat countermeasures.