Hong Kong tells US to stay out; students form protest chains

A worker sweeps a road as students hold hands to surround St. Paul's College in Hong Kong, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Thousands of demonstrators in Hong Kong urged President Donald Trump to "liberate" the semiautonomous Chinese territory during a peaceful march to the U.S. Consulate on Sunday, but violence broke out later in the business and retail district as police fired tear gas after protesters vandalized subway stations, set fires and blocked traffic.