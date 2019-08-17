Fatal Fire Children Killed

Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate a fatal fire at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Authorities say an early morning fire in northwestern Pennsylvania claimed the lives of multiple children and sent another person to the hospital. 

 Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania city will gather to mourn and remember four of the five children who died when fire swept through a home child care center.

Funerals for 8-year-old La’Myhia Jones, 6-year-old Luther Jones Jr., 4-year-old Ava Jones and 9-month-old Jaydan Augustyniak will take place Saturday at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center, with visitation before a noontime service. All are siblings.

The funeral for 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held Monday.

Fire officials suspect Sunday’s blaze was accidental and possibly electrical. Extension cords and other wiring have been sent to experts for examination.

An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape the fire.

Three of the victims were the children of a volunteer firefighter, Luther Jones. Their mother, Shevona Overton, is also the mother of Jaydan.

