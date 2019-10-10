Fall snowstorm pushing through Great Plains

Rockies Weather

People clear the sidewalk after a fall snowstorm in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The central Rocky Mountain region recieved its first dose of wintry weather. Mountainous areas recently hit by snowfall measured in feet (meters) could get another foot (30 centimeters) or more by Thursday.

 AP Photo/Matt Volz

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A powerful winterlike storm moving through the Great Plains was closing schools and causing travel headaches in several states, authorities said Thursday.

Winter storm warnings and watches stretched from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska and into the Dakotas and Minnesota. Forecasters said the storm packs strong winds and double-digit snowfall totals, along with blizzardlike conditions through Friday.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota, said a “potentially historic October winter storm” was in the making.

Dozens of school districts canceled classes or started late in South Dakota and western Nebraska, including Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.

Forecasters predicted 1 foot of snow or more for parts of the Dakotas through Friday and nearly a foot in Nebraska.

The weather service said 5 inches already had been dumped on Chadron, and 3.4 inches had accumulated in Scottsbluff. More was expected.

Blowing and drifting snow were making travel hazardous, and the low temperatures could pose a danger to people working outdoors and livestock, the service said. Wind gusts could approach 40 mph in some areas.

The storm left 32,000 customers without power in Washington state Wednesday.

Tags

In other news

Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting

Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting

AKCAKALE, Turkey (AP) — Turkish ground forces seized at least one village from Kurdish fighters in northern Syria as they pressed ahead with their assault for a second day Thursday, pounding towns and villages along the border with airstrikes and artillery.

Fall snowstorm pushing through Great Plains

Fall snowstorm pushing through Great Plains

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A powerful winterlike storm moving through the Great Plains was closing schools and causing travel headaches in several states, authorities said Thursday.

Power outages begin in California amid hot, windy weather

Power outages begin in California amid hot, windy weather

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s biggest utility shut off electricity to more than a million people Wednesday for what could be days on end, in the most sweeping effort in state history to prevent wildfires caused by windblown power lines.

Trump defends Syria move, doesn’t want US troops in Mideast

Trump defends Syria move, doesn’t want US troops in Mideast

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday over sharp criticism of his decision to pull back U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, insisting he is focused on the “BIG PICTURE” that doesn’t include American involvement in “stupid endless wars” in the Middle East.

Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor

Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor

The Trump Administration is blocking shipments from a Chinese company making baby pajamas sold at Costco warehouses, after the foreign manufacturer was accused of forcing ethnic minorities locked in an internment camp to sew clothes against their will.

Turkey says it won’t bow to US threat over its Syria plans

Turkey says it won’t bow to US threat over its Syria plans

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey will not bow to threats over its Syria plans, the Turkish vice president said Tuesday in an apparent response to President Donald Trump’s warning to Ankara the previous day about the scope of its planned military incursion into northeastern Syria.

GM-UAW talks take turn for worse; settlement not near

GM-UAW talks take turn for worse; settlement not near

DETROIT (AP) — Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors have taken a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories, a union official wrote in an email to members.